Special Adviser to Anambra Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, has said he did not advise his boss to sack any political appointee.

The governor had reportedly sacked over 100 political appointees believed to be working against Prof. Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speculations were rife that Obiokoye as political adviser to the governor, was the one that recommended the sack.

But, the political adviser has distanced himself from whatever fate that may have befallen any political appointee in the state.

He said: “I am not even aware that the governor sacked any political appointee, let alone being the person that advised him to do so.

“As far as I’m concerned, there was nothing like that. To the best of my knowledge, there was no dismissal; there was no sack of anybody. Meanwhile, confirm from the Chief of Staff to the governor.”

Meanwhile, one of the appointees allegedly sacked by the governor, a Senior Special Assistant, who did not want his name in print for fear of being victimized, told Daily Sun that he was in an emergency meeting called at the instance of the governor.

“Actually, the information that I was already sacked was communicated to me orally from a reliable source. I was also able to see a printout showing all the sacked appointees. We’re as much as 300; not even 100 as claimed in some quarters.

“But in the early hours of Thursday, July 15, we were called to an emergency meeting of all political appointees. As we speak, I’m still in that meeting at the APGA Campaign Office in Awka. I may communicate the outcome to you, if the need be,” he explained.

However, Chief of Staff to the governor, Primus Odili, did not pick his calls when Daily Sun called to seek further clarification.

