Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Senate Majority leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, declared on Tuesday that he refused to ask for the sack of Service Chiefs because of the poor funding for the armed forces.

Ndume told journalists Tuesday afternoon that his original motion failed to ask for the sack of Service Chiefs because he was aware that the armed forces were grossly ill equipped.

His explanation followed a swift reaction to the Senate’s position that the Service Chiefs should step aside because of the killing of Soldiers as well as the resignation of over 200 soldiers.

Although Ndume’s original motion did not contain the request for the sack of Service Chiefs, it was amended by Senator Francis Fadahunsi, of Osun State to that effect.

The Ahmad Lawan led Senate wholeheartedly adopted Fadahunsi’s amendment without a single voice of dissent.