Founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has vehemently denied viral allegations that he offered a N5 million bribe to a popular social media influencer and On Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, as alleged by the recipient.

In a press release signed by his publicity secretary, Mr Moses Akpovotiti and his Media aide, Mr Tare Franklin, Fufeyin made it unequivocally clear what transpired between himself and Daddy Freeze was a working plan to assist Nigerians during the lockdown period, using Daddy Freeze’s social media page. He said he planned to use the social media influencer as a channel to disburse N5 million to Nigerians, and never made any bribe offer or any such offer to Daddy Freeze.

He said: “The statement made by Daddy Freeze is confusing and misleading to his personality, suggesting that I attempted to bribe him for any reason whatsoever. It should be clear, on record, that this supposed N5 million naira was meant to be distributed to distressed Nigerians during the lockdown period.”

The statement added that the clergy was known for his humanitarian activities and general goodwill, adding that Daddy Freeze should not have used Prophet Jeremiah’s charitable gestures as reference, in whatever defense he was trying to make for Apostle Suleman.

“It is quite offensive and misleading, and we have since gotten public insinuations that Prophet Jeremiah offered Daddy Freeze a N5 million bribe. We would like to draw the attention of the general public to Prophet Jeremiah’s prophecies about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has started to find fulfillment”, the statement added.