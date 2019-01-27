Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has denied allegation making the rounds on the social media that he referred to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Nnia Nwodo as ‘idiotic.’

Following the recent endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Ohaneze Ndigbo, it was alleged that Gov. Obiano had called Nwodo on phone and referred to him as “idiotic.”

But at a press conference at the weekend where Anambra State restated her disagreement with Ohaneze on the endorsement of Atiku, the State Commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C.Don Adinuba speaking for Obiano said that although the governor called Nwodo on phone over the issue, he never used the words attributed to him.

Adinuba who said the governor told him all that transpired between him and the Ohaneze boss.

He said: “The governor just called me a while ago, and we spoke at length, and he told me that he called Nwodo, but he never used those words. He only called to enquire from Nwodo why he would lead Ohaneze into partisan politics, and the convening of Ohaneze Ndigbo’s Imeobi meeting on a day that the president came in honour of our great son, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“I can assure you that the governor did not use those words, and people just made them up to suit whatever their aim was.”