Okwe Obi, Abuja

President of Nigerian Economic Society (NES), Professor Sarah Anyanwu, has disowned ever describing the country’s economy under President Mohammadu Buhari, as unstable and directionless, as being reported by a newspaper (Not Daily Sun).

Prof Anyanwu, who addressed newsmen yesterday in Abuja, frowned at the report and wondered where the reporter got the story from because, according to her, she never granted an interview during or after visiting the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, to warrant such erroneous misinformation.

The economist pointed out that the essence of the meeting was to solicit the inclusion of more “economists in various Teams to promote growth and development to avoid Nigeria going into recession” especially at the time when the world is grappling with coronavirus pandemic.

She added that the visit was to seek the assistance of the “Minority Leader to consider and pass the NES Bill when it is finally submitted to the NASS,” adding that “the Bill is in the draft form and currently being worked on,” contrary to what was reported.

She explained that NES do not indulge in casting aspersion on government, but would rather proffer solutions to brighten the economic fortunes of the country.

“Consequently, the Nigerian Economic Society hereby rejects and disclaim the PUNCH news report titled: ‘Nigerian Economy Unstable, Directionless Under Buhari’, in its entirety, and disassociates itself from not only the headline but also its contents.

“The Society holds in high esteem the strong partnership between it and the government and looks forward to a better, stronger, and closer continuous working partnership,” she said.