From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN has refuted media reports that his Office had conclusively exonerated Abba Kyari.

The AGF who made the clarification on Sunday through a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, described the report as false.

According to the statement, there appears to be misunderstanding regarding the issue.

It was a case of work in progress in respect of which the office of the Attorney General of the federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of investigation.

Dr. Gwandu said that It was clear that the conclusion on the alleged contradiction on the issue was a clear case of misconception.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s stance is that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of absence of evidence relating to the first report.

The issues were raised for further investigation with a view to cover the field in investigation in order to arrived at informed decision.