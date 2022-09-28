From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The ex-Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 elections to the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Elizabeth Uyinmwen Ativie, has denied allegations in some quarters that she gave the national chairman of the party N25 million to secure the party’s ticket.

She also said she did not give the All Progressives Congress (APC) N25 million as alleged in some quarters.

She refuted the allegations while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

Rt Hon Ativie said Peter Obi who is the Presidential flag bearer of the party is famous for not parting with money and that he is their role model just as she gave her reason for leaving the APC.

“I did not participate in APC primaries. They were doing the adoption of candidates instead of conducting a primary election. So there were no primaries I participated in in Edo APC.

“No one woman benefited in Aisha Buhari’s intervention in Edo State. The intervention was geared toward giving women space to realise their political ambition.

Read also: Buhari confers business mogul Dike Chigbue with MON honour

“At this time, Labour Party was shopping for candidates and they discovered me. I passed through the due process.

“I left APC because it was cash and carry and I went to where they don’t give cash to contest.

“I want to commend the Labour Party for not doing cash and carry. I really impressed. I have actually come to add value to the party and by the grace of God, Labour Party will win Edo State”, she said.

when asked about the none availability of political space for Edo women, Rt Hon Ativie said thus:

“I am worried that we don’t have the number of women we expected to participate in politics. There must be a deliberate attempt by political parties to create a space for women to occupy.

“I fought for justice for women, that is one other reason why I quit the APC. APC doesn’t have space for women at all. That is unacceptable and I cannot be in that environment being an activist.

“We will get there one day. Aba women in 1929 rioted and got an answer. I will always ensure that the narrative change”.

She called on the party faithful in the state not to be distracted by those who have bent on distracting them from winning the election but to always set their eyes on the goal.