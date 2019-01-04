When the motive of going into music by some artistes is pecuniary, Ogie Oviemo Omoregbe aka Mr. Five, who is famous for his single entitled, Please, has said otherwise.

According to him, his coming into music has been passion and desire to make good music, thus resulting into his stage name, Mr. Five, which means favourite, innovative, visionary and entertainer.

The musician, who is currently redirecting the affairs of the musical industry in the country, said there is no point putting money first if one must grow in the industry, as money will come at the right time.

He said the focal point of any artistes should be how to make good music and pass the right message across to the audience.

While commending the Nigerian music industry for its feat over the years, Mr Five berated those who derive pleasure in the use of vulgar languages, exhibition of hard drugs and promoters of nudity all in the name of music.

The fast rising South Africa-based Nigerian singer further said he got his inspiration from God and from reading newspapers.