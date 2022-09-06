From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Samuel Anyanwu, has debunked a fictitious report in some section of the social media credited to him from a purported interview he had granted to the media wherein he had allegedly stated why he had ” distanced himself” from the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as false and malicious .

He said that he has instructed his Lawyers to take the necessary over the malicious and fictitious report credited to him.

Sen Samuel Anyanwu who urged the public to disregard fictitious report said it was the handiwork of desperate power seekers who are trying to cause disaffection between Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and himself .

The PDP National Secretary said he is not unaware of huge some money been made available to hatchet writers with the sole aim of tarnishing his image in the state, and set him on collision cause with supporters and chieftains of the party .

In a press statement on Tuesday signed by Ikenna Onuoha , Media Aide to the PDP National Secretary reads : “The attention of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been drawn to a fictitious report in some section of the social media, claiming that he granted a media chat during which he purportedly stated that he had distanced himself from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Anyanwu did not grant any form of media interview, chat or interaction whatsoever at the Cathedral of Transfiguration of Our Lord (CATOL) Owerri before, during or after the celebration of the 80th Birthday Anniversary of a foremost nationalist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. As such he could not have made any statement on Governor Wike as purported by the said report.”

Continuing , “The said report is completely false, malicious and an extreme act of wicked mischief by desperate power seekers who seek to pitch Sen. Anyanwu against Governor Wike and cause disaffection in the PDP for their selfish gain.

It is therefore shocking that the writer of the fabricated report went to the extent of concocting fictitious quotations and ascribed same to Sen. Anyanwu just to give his libelous story a semblance of fact.

Sen. Anyanwu, as the National Secretary cannot, has not and will never distance himself from any leader in the Party let alone Governor Wike, who remains a prominent leader of our party who has made immense sacrifice for the sustenance of the Party.”

Mr . Onuoha said that investigation has shown that one Mr Chuks Egemba ,who was an appointee in the Short – Lived administration of the PDP in the state was the source of the fictitious report, and that the National Secretary has already instructed his lawyers necessary action .

“In any event, our investigation has revealed where this reprehensible report emanated from. Information at our disposal showed that the writer, Chuks Egemba was an appointee of the short lived seven month’s administration in Imo state.

We are also aware of how huge sums of money has been released to hack writers to tarnish Sen. Anyanwu’s image and bring him to disrepute in the eyes of the public and among his political associates.

The National Secretary has already instructed his lawyers to commence necessary action with security agencies for redress over this libelous report in line with our extant laws including those against dissemination of fake news.

We urge the public, leaders and members of the PDP and the media to disregard the said report as completely false and product of the twisted imagination of a wicked soul and their sponsors.”