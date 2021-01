Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday, joined other worshipers to offer praises to God for witnessing the first Sunday of 2021.

Diri, who worshipped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Sampou, his hometown, told the congregation that he never knew the community would produce a governor while he was supporting the governorship aspiration of others.

His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying when it was time for God’s destined purpose, it would manifest.

“Sometimes, I wonder that all the time I had been supporting the governorship aspiration of others, I did not know God destined me even before I was born to be governor. So, when your time comes, nobody can stop it.

“If the same God can do this for me, He will do it for you. Just be faithful, have a free mind and He will do it again and again,” he said.

Governor Diri urged Christians to be faithful to God in order to unlock more earthly blessings just as he called on Bayelsans to always give thanks and pay less attention to their worries.

“Let me commend Bayelsa people for taking out time across the state to thank God today. What can you offer to God other than to say thank you? He has the gold and the silver. He also has the power as power comes only from Him.

“If not for God, I would not be standing here as governor. So, we must continue to thank Him with everything we have daily. I therefore join the rest of Bayelsa, as a state, to say thank you Lord for keeping us to see this first Sunday of 2021,” the governor said.

He equally urged Bayelsans to realise they are special in the sight of God, noting that He always manifested Himself in the affairs of the state whenever the agents of evil tried to plunge it into darkness.

“For us in Bayelsa, we are a special people and until we realise we are special, we will continue to give room to darkness,” he said.