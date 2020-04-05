Fred Itua, Abuja

Senator representing Anambra South in the upper legislative chamber, Ifeanyi Ubah, has dismissed claims that he made a cash donation of N1 billion to support the fight against COVID-19.

He also denied claims that he donated some medical equipment to some hospitals.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Ubah, instead, said he was mobilsing financial support in Anambra State to enable them build an isolation centre and other facilities needed to combat the virus.

He said the planned facilities will be built in the three senatorial districts of the State. He said as a senator, his primary responsibility is to cater for the well-being of his constituents in Anambra South.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a false publication making the rounds on the internet allegedly stating the donations made so far by illustrious Nigerians for the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria with my name on the list of donors, allegedly donating N1 billion to the Federal Government.

“For the records and purpose of clarity, I wish to disassociate myself from the purported donation and categorically state that at no point did I make N1 billion donation under any guise, whether cash, medical equipment or relief materials to the Federal Government.

“Rather, in my bid to complement the state Government’s efforts at combating the COVID-19 pandemic, I have been championing the course of mobilising well-meaning Anambrarians to donate money to build an isolation centre and two surgical centres across the three senatorial districts in Anambra State.

“It is, therefore, very shocking to read of a purported donation of N1billion to the Federal Government. The story is not only unfounded but very mischievous and should be disregarded as it is a dubious attempt to play on the collective intelligence of the public. Members of the public are hereby advised to discountenance this misleading report as I wish to restate my commitment to supporting and putting my constituents first in this precarious time.

“As the senator representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, my primary responsibility is distilled to the safety and well-being of Anambra South and Anambrarians in general. My constituency office is closely monitoring the situation in Anambra South and will proceed with other forms of assistance in due course.

“Conclusively, I want to commend Nigerians for the resilience, discipline and patriotism we have displayed in this trying moment. We must not let the crippling fear that has gained momentum around this illness to make us lose faith. In spite of the present situation, which seems overwhelming at times, the flames of hope in our hearts must not be extinguished.”