Tony Osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, denied rumours making the rounds that he has ordered the people of his kingdom not to sweep their compounds for three days as a cure to the ravaging coronavirus.

A statement by Benin Traditional Council (BTC) Secretary, Frank Irabor, described the rumour as misguided and being propagated by mischief-makers.

The statement said Benin is known for cleanliness from time immemorial and warned that those peddling such rumour could incur the wrath of the gods if they continue.

“The palace is hereby denouncing the misleading information as untrue, false and not a directive from Oba of Benin,” the statement said.