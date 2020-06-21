Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dismissed reports claiming that the Commissioner of Police in the state restrained his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, from leaving the Government House on his directive.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Akure, Mr Olusegun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said Akeredolu described the story as a devious lie meant to discredit him.

Some online newspapers had reported that the deputy governor was prevented from moving his properties out of the Government House by security officers led by the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami.

The governor, however, described the reports as absolute falsehood intended to play victim by the principal actors involved.

“It should, however, be placed on record that it is a time-tested code in government’s business for officials to take inventory of offices and quarters before and after an official moves in or out of offices or quarters.

“Accordingly, the CP’s intervention which was at the instance of an almost manipulated security apparatus at the Government House was most desirable to restore law and order.

“It becomes particularly worrisome and suspicious when aides of the deputy governor insisted on leaving the premises with items wrapped in unclear ownership as late as 11 pm.

“Governor Akeredolu reiterates his commitment to the rights of all, including the deputy governor.

“But he has a duty to be firm and dispassionate in exercising the roles assigned to him,” Ajiboye said. (NAN)