From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has reacted to a story published in the The SUN last Thursday captioned, Masari passes vote of no confidence in IGP, describing the report as false.

Addressing a press conference on Friday through his Director-General (Media), Abdul Labaran Malumfashi, Masari said that he was “deeply disappointed” with the report. According to Labaran, “gentlemen of the press, you are invited here to hear our side of the story that was not there and published by THE SUN newspaper.

“Specifically, we are here to express our deep disappointment with the story with a screaming headline: Masari passes vote of no confidence in IGP.

“Of course as you are all aware, the IGP was here yesterday (Thursday) on a courtesy visit on the Governor.

“In the speech of His Excellency, there was nowhere, there was no place he inferred that he passed a vote of no confidence in the IGP.

“There was nothing in his speech to indicate that. What was published in THE SUN is far from the truth.

“I don’t need to repeat what the Governor said because all of you were there.

“Was there any place what the Governor said he passed a border of no confidence in the police?

“If the Governor passed such vote of no confidence, the IGP would not have sent a delegation led by the Commissioner of Police to express his appreciation for the warm reception he was given in Katsina.

“What we are saying therefore is that THE SUN newspaper lied, it was a blatant lie and we want it to be on record that we are disappointed.”

Also reacting to the same report, the Katsina State Police Command described the story as, “fake.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said that, “the attention of the Katsina State Police Command has been drawn to the Sun Newspaper Publication of Friday, 3rd September, 2021 with above mentioned caption.

“The Command wishes to categorically state that the publication was false, fake, mischievous and calculated attempt to put the image of the Nigeria Police Force into disrepute.

“The fact of the matter was that on 2nd September, 2021, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Usman Baba, psc+, fdc, NPM, visited Katsina state Police Command on a one day working visit and as the tradition demands, he paid a courtesy visit on His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR in his office at the Government House, Katsina.

“The IGP was warmly received by the state Governor, some members of the state executive council, the legislature, the Deputy Governor, the State Chief Judge, and Senator representing Katsina Southern Senatorial District among other important personalities, including many journalists from the Katsina state Correspondents’ Chapel.

“The Command wishes to emphasise that there was no time the state Governor made such remarks of no confidence in the Inspector-General of Police, during the visit but to our chagrin, the Sun Newspaper correspondent was the only journalist that mischievously crafted the fake story of vote of no confidence.

“The Command urges members of the public to discountenance the fake news, as the Nigeria Police Force will not be distracted by the evil machinations of fifth columnists who are hell bent on feeding the public with falsehood intended to cause panic and disaffection.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.