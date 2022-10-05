From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Founder and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu (AMEN) Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has denied prophesying against Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The priest who said this in a video he shared on Facebook on Wednesday noted that he never spoke ill of Peter Obi on Sunday.

Some online media platforms had reported that Mbaka reiterated his prophesy that Obi will be disgraced at the polls next year.

But reacting to the rumour, Mbaka, ‘After handing over to Fr Anthony Amadi on Sunday, I started hearing that Fr Mbaka spoke against Peter Obi.

“I Rev Fr Mbaka on that Sunday never mentioned Peter not to talk of Obi. Please whoever is being used by the devil to blackmail me in the name of doing any job for anybody, is satanic and should apologise, withdraw such nefarious, and satanic utterances and be careful when you want to harm the image of a man of God.

“Whoever did that, I have forgiven you, but I want to hear that you have apologised and withdrew what you said against me on that day. Just to put the Adoration ministry in trouble.

Mbaka also kicked against any plans to protest against his recent ordeal by his followers.

“Please as I have said, I heard some people are planning to protest. I have not asked anybody to protest for me. And I don’t want to hear that there is any protest done to express anger towards my journey to the monastery.

“Help me fellow adorers to stop any kind of protest that anybody will carry on my behalf to please me. Instead of the protest, or demonstration geared towards helping me, it may jeopardise my priestly call.

“Therefore, encourage peace, encourage love, within this time and do more of prayers and God of heaven will do the rest for us in Jesus name.