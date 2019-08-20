Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang yesterday, cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the release of a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozo Emeka Agwumadu (a.k.a Baby Awka) and three others arrested for alleged sponsorship of cultists in Awka.

Fielding questions from newsmen while parading some suspected armed robbers and cultists at the Police Headquarters, Awka, Abang stated categorically that he did not release Agwumadu on the orders of Governor Willie Obiano neither was any money paid for the suspects’ release.

He said that their offence was a bailable one, hence their release on bail, while investigations continued.

There were allegations that N15 million was paid and that Gov. Obiano ordered for Baby Awka’s release as he was a chieftain of APGA.

But, debunking the allegations, the state police boss said: “One, Baby Awka and the other suspects that were invaded and arrested were all on bail. Two, nobody collected, N15 million; nobody paid N15 million, and besides, why will the governor direct me to release somebody when the offence is bailable? Is it not bailable, I am asking you?

“So why will governor call me and ask me to release him? As far as we are concerned, he is not APGA; he is Baby Awka. Baby Awka was arrested on suspicion of sponsoring cultism in Anambra State, no APGA member was arrested.

“I didn’t arrest APGA, point of correction. I don’t know him as APGA chieftain. I know him as a suspected cultist sponsor. So, he has been arrested. He has made statement to police and we are still carrying on with our investigation. At the appropriate time, we will build our case and we will meet in court.”

On other arrests made by the command, CP Abang said: “The command on August 8, at about 4:30pm, following intelligence report through police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), arrested Hassan Abuka, 33, from Otukpo, in Benue State, fully dressed in police camouflage uniform bearing a DSP rank and Ismaila Ahmed, 37, also from Otukpo in Benue State.”

He disclosed that the suspects, who specialise in impersonating police to deceive their victims snatched a Toyota Corolla car, with Reg. number Lagos AGL 357 FC, from a yet to be identified victim in Lagos and were relocated to their hideout in Anambra State.