From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Immediate past president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo has denied saying that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was responsible for the recent killings in Imo and Anambra States.

He discribed an online media publication ascribing such statement to him as spurious and from mischief makers.

Nwodo in a reaction to the online publication, on Sunday, maintained that he never spoke to anybody on such controversial issue.

While dismissing the story, the former minister urged the public to disregard it.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a publication alleging that I made a statement on the recent killings in Imo and Anambra States.

“The statement further alleged that I referred to IPOB as being responsible for the killings.

“I state without reservation that I didn’t make any such statements. I have deliberately refused any press interviews since I finished serving out my tenure as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“I took this decision in order to ensure that my successor’s voice is undiluted and unmistaken as the sole voice of Ohaneze leadership.”

He stated that the report emanated from the imagination of the writer, and was a classical case of speculative journalism.

