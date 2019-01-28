From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano has denied allegation making the rounds in the social media that he referred to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Nnia Nwodo as ‘idiotic’.

Following the recent endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, it was alleged that Governor Obiano had called Nwodo on phone and referred to him as being idiotic.

But, at a press conference at the weekend, where Anambra State restated her disagreement with Ohanaeze on the endorsement of Atiku, the Commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, C.Don Adinuba, speaking for Obiano said though the governor called Nwodo on phone over the issue, he never used the words attributed to him.

Adinuba, who said the governor told him all that transpired between him and the Ohanaeze boss, added that Obiano only expressed disappoint that Ohanaeze did not come to honour the late Nnamdi Azikiwe as his mausoleum was being commissioned by the President.

“The governor just called me a while ago, and we spoke at length, and he told me that he called Nwodo, but, he never used those words.

“He only called to enquire from Nwodo why he would lead Ohanaeze into partisan politics, and convening of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Imeobi meeting on a day the president came in honour of our great son, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“I can assure you that the governor did not use those words, and people just made them up to suit whatever their aim was.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary to the government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, had at press conference reaffirmed the state’s stand on the Ohanaeze endorsement of Atiku, insisting that Anambra was never part of it.

Chukwulobelu said: “Our stand is that Ndigbo should not close their doors against other presidential candidates.

Obiano has been clear on this, and has advised that we must work with all the candidates to advance the cause of Ndigbo.

“The position of Anambra State government is that Ohanaeze should be above party politics. Government of Anambra State does not support the endorsement because it does not serve the interest of Ndigbo.”

Further lamenting that a meeting of the Imeobi, which was scheduled to hold at 7:00p.m on Thursday to give room for those who would attend the president’s visit was held and concluded even before the scheduled time.

“I was there with the Anambra delegation, but it turned out that they had met and adopted the PDP candidate as the choice of Ndigbo.

“How can Nwodo do that? He did this on a day our great son, Azikiwe was being honoured with a befitting mausoleum, and this was the same Zik who appointed Nwodo’s father as minister. The same Zik, who was the first patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“The ministers from the zone who were with the president on his visit were not given the opportunity to attend, the Ebonyi State delegation could not attend because just like us, they arrived to behold that the meeting had long ended. So, who were the people that met and endorsed Atiku?

“We are pained that Nwodo couldn’t even attend the event, or send a representative, even if it was the youth president, despite being invited. What I’ am saying is that we do not support the endorsement, and it does not serve the interest of Ndigbo.”