Tony Osauzo, Benin

South-South Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gabriel Iduseri, has denied signing a document in circulation which allegedly passed a vote of no confidence on the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He described the statement as fake news, saying that he suspected the document might have emanated from mischief makers.

“I am still in shock as to how people create and conclude imaginary stories; I cannot remember any South-South zonal meeting of the APC holding anywhere let alone appending my signature on things that won’t promote the party.

“I wish to state unequivocally that the South South youths and leaders of APC are solidly behind the national chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who has since gotten a vote of confidence from the zone; going by this, we are opposed to the illegal NEC meeting called by the acting deputy national secretary, Victor Giadom; we are fully aware these are sponsored distractions against the effective and efficient All Progressives Congress ably led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Consequently, I hereby enjoin all South South party faithful to be rest assured that the interest of the party will remain our utmost priority; we are willing to support our ever energetic and intelligent chairman to take our great party to the next level, just as the president is making far-reaching efforts to ensure the development of our country,” Iduseri said in a statement in Benin City.

‎