Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has dismissed reports that he slumped in Delta State, on Friday, May 3, during the funeral ceremony of former Military governor of defunct Midwest Region, Major General David Ejoor.

Gowon is 85 years old.

The former Nigerian leader described the news as sensational, when he addressed the congregation at the thanksgiving service for the 32nd annual Fresh Fire Convention of Gethsemane Prayer Ministries, in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State, yesterday.

Gowon, who is the national chairman of Nigeria Prays, was represented on the occasion by the Secretary of the Christian group, Evangelist Austen Kemie.

He said: “I am representing General Gowon at this gathering. He said he did not slump; as reported in the news few days ago. Although he is 85 years old, he is still waxing stronger and stronger. But, the false news went all over the world.

“He (Gowon) said calls were coming to him from Canada, America, the United Kingdom and other countries of the world; on the news that he slumped. He asked me when we spoke if I could see how strong he was. He said he could walk 10 miles.”