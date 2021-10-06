From Magnus Eze, Enugu

First Vice President of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NNCIMA), Chief Moses Ezukwo, has asked mischief makers to stop pitching him against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recent media reports had quoted the businessman as saying that the sit-at-home call by the self-determination group in the southeast “robbed the zone of over N50billion so far, adding, that the loss in the private sector amounted to over 60 per cent.”

This is as Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said the zone loses N10billion on observance of any sit-at-home, while former Central Bank Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming governorship elections in Anambra State, Professor. Chukwuma Soludo, said the state alone loses N19.6 billion every day that it is locked down.

But Ezukwo said on Tuesday that he had, about three weeks ago when the first report appeared in a newspaper, dissociated himself from it, insisting that he never spoke to any journalist on the matter.

He stated that well-informed people had made their position on the issue known and wondered why people would continue to drag his name into the matter even when IPOB on its part had since called off the exercise.

For the avoidance of doubt, Ezukwo said: “My attention has been drawn to the publication in a leading newspaper over the weekend.

