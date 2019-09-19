Romanus Okoye

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said he did not write nor authorised anyone to write a petition against the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

Fani-Kayode denied masterminding the publication of the petition, describing it as fake and highly defamatory against the acting Chief Judge.

Said Fani-Kayode: “They did not originate from me; I did not mandate anyone to write such an absurd, damaging and defamatory story, and neither did I write any petition against Justice John Tsoho.

“I wish to emphasise the fact that anyone, or any medium, that attempts to publish or circulate such a fake and damaging story would have contravened the Laws of Defamation, and would have violated the provisions of the Cyber Crime Law, and I will not hesitate to exercise my lawful and legitimate rights in a court of law in order to protect my name and reputation

“I have not written any petition against Justice John Tsoho, the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commitee Against Corruption or any other commitee or agency.

“I do not know, have never heard of and have never spoken to Mr. Lanre Amu who is allegedly the author of the petition, and who falsely claims to be acting on my behalf. The claims in the petition and the attachments that were sent with it are fake and false.”