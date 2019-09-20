The 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, is set hold Inter-Brigade Sports Competition from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27 at the Nigerian Defence Academy Sports Complex, Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Ezindu Idimah, made this known on Friday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition is an annual event among formations under the 1 Division, Nigerian Army.

The formations include 3 Brigade, Kano; 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna; and 1 Division Garrison, Kaduna.

“The competition is aimed at selecting sports men and women that will represent the Division in the forthcoming Nigerian Army Sports Festival,” Idimah said in a statement.

He explained that various sporting events to be competed for include Football, Athletics, Judo, Swimming, Basketball, Lawn Tennis, Boxing, Tug of War, Cross Country/Half Marathon, Chess, Scrabble, Volleyball, Taekwondo and Badminton.

According to him, the games are open to the public who may want to come as spectators. (NAN)