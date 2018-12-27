He advised the people to support whoever emerges governor at the end of the race and cautioned politicians against foisting violence on the state. Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that his choice and that of Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun do not align over who becomes the next governor in 2019. Why I parted ways with Amosun – ex-CoS, Odebiyi Obasanjo made this known when he spoke, yesterday, at the annual Ibogun-Olaogun Day celebration, in Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area of the state. Obasanjo and Amosun have been lead agitators for Ogun West senatorial district to produce a governor. While the former president is rooting for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gboyega Nasir Isiaka (GNI) from Imeko, in Ogun West to emerge the next governor, Amosun is pushing for Abdulkabir Afekunle Akinlade, of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), from Ipokia, also in Ogun West.

Obasanjo explained that regardless of what could be individual’s or collective interest in the 2019 governorship election in the state, it is the will of God that would count most, in the choice of who eventually becomes the governor. He, however, advised the people to support whoever emerges governor at the end of the race and cautioned politicians against foisting violence on the state, saying there is no reason for Ogun not to have a peaceful election.

Obasanjo, who demanded open embrace and exchange of pleasantries between Isiaka and Akinlade, pointedly warned the duo against act of violence. He added that if they do not stop violence among their supporters, they would have themselves to blame. He described Amosun as his brother who would remain dear to his heart till he dies but said on the issue of the present political journey in the state, their choices may not and do not align. “I have made my choice, it may not be in tandem with yours (Amosun). Let my choice be and let yours be and let God decide and whoever gets there, let all of us support him.