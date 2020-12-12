Fast rising singer, Oluwabanke Akindejoye also known as Banke Music, is one artiste who doesn’t suffer fools gladly.

Speaking on how she handles her male admirers, she said, “I really do not get naughty requests from my male fans. Even on rare occasions when I do; I do not entertain such conversations. I am polite and I’ll say ‘thank you’. I know I’m pretty and good-looking but I do not allow such get into my head. That is definitely not my goal. When people think of Banke, the first thing that comes to mind should be ‘That is Banke, the brilliant musician’.”

On the saddest moments of her career, Banke revealed that there was a time she doubted her singing ability. “I had a lot of self-doubt. I have the talent; everyone sees the talent in me, but sometimes it feels like it’s the carrier of the talent that never sees what everyone sees. It took me a while to embrace and come to terms with the talent God had bestowed in me. I walked around like someone who did not know I had all this talent. But guess what, I sat down one day and reassessed myself, and I realized that I have been walking around with a diamond in a rough.”

She added: “I had to work hard to fine tune that. Of course, I wasn’t sure, the journey was scary. I wasn’t making as much money. I get promises from people to perform at their events or work for them and they never eventually pay. All these things come together and make you unsure of yourself; it makes you really tired”.