Fair and beautiful Nollywood actress, Mabel Abel better known as Bella Ebinum, never celebrated birthday as a child.

In fact, the Delta State-born script interpreter doesn’t attach any importance to birthdays unlike her other colleagues. “I see every birthday as a reminder that I am favoured and blessed, because not all my mates make it to their next birthday. Although, I am not particular about birthdays because of my upbringing, growing up as a Jehovah Witness, my parents never attached any importance to birthdays. So, I never celebrated my birthday for once when growing up. But as I grow older, I learned to appreciate the importance of birthdays. To be alive to see another year is not an easy achievement. So, each birthday gives me hope and fulfillment that God loves and cares for me. In as much as I do not attach importance to birthdays, one way or the other, I try to make people around me happy that day,” she said.

However, having such religious parents didn’t deter Bella from fulfilling her dream of becoming a movie star. She recalled how her parents got wind of her acting career.

“They never saw it coming because I went for NYSC, so they didn’t know what else I was doing. As Jehovah Witnesses, they didn’t have time for social media. They only found out when my father’s friend resident in the USA called to tell him that he just watched my movie on YouTube, that he was proud of me. That was how they found out and then gave me their support.”

