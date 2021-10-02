For Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, the notion that actresses are more successful than their male counterparts doesn’t jell with him.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Ayinla star actor said, “I don’t believe the notion that female actors are more successful than their male counterparts due to the way they flaunt cars, houses, and luxurious lifestyles on social media. I heard something like that on radio last week but I don’t believe it. It depends on how you hope to live your life and propagate what you have. Some people can buy a car today and choose to show it to the world, and somebody else will buy four cars and not even post one of them on social media. A lot of people feel that when they post stuff, it gives them hype, believing that brands will come for them. I believe everyone is successful in one way or the other but it depends on how you want to portray it to the world.”

Adedimeji, however, highlighted some of the changes he would love to see in his colleagues. According to him, “You can be anything and be number one, everybody is a celebrity in his or her chosen field. So, what do you do with your fame and celebrity status is the question we should ask ourselves. What do we want to be remembered for? Once you have a clear answer to this, stand on that path and thread on it.”

