Nigerian forward Cyriel Dessers has hit back at his critics at Feyenoord, stating that he doesn’t care about fans’ opinions.

The Belgium-born attacker arrived at Genk from Heracles in the summer of 2020, but he struggled to break into the starting lineup at the Cegeka Arena, playing second fiddle to compatriot Paul Onuachu.

In search of more game time, Dessers opted for a loan deal to Feyenoord this summer.

Dessers is not a stranger to the Dutch league, as he played at Utrecht, NAC Breda and Heracles Almelo during his time in Netherland.

However, with just under three appearances under his belt at his new club, some of the fans already feel he might not be able to deliver at De Kuip.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is unfazed by his critics as he states his belief in his abilities.

“I’m a different player than I was a few years ago.” Dessers told ESPN as per Voetbal primeur.

“When people talk about my Utrecht or Heracles period, I don’t care. I’ve become a much better footballer and can’t wait to show that to everyone.”

Feyenoord have played just three games this season, so the Nigerian still has 31 Eredivise games to prove to his critics that they were wrong about him.

