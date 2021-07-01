Founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C&S, Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has urged religious leaders and Nigerians to continue to pray for the country to overcome ongoing challenges.

The cleric made the call during a visit by executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos Council led by its Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, assuring she would continue to pray for Nigeria as she was optimistic there would be no outbreak of war in the country.

“He is God of new beginning and nothing is impossible for Him to do. God always has a way of restoring calmness in Nigeria whenever any crisis was looming,” Ajayi said.

She dismissed the rumour making the rounds that she owned a private jet, saying she had no private jet in her name.

“I don’t want a private jet or wealth that I won’t be in a position to help the poor or needy. I see private jet as an instrument of evangelism; I have rode on chartered private jet with associates on a few gospel trips.”

The cleric said the work of Christianity was all about making life meaningful for the less privileged.

Lagos Council Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi appreciated the cleric for her warm reception even as he applauded the philanthropist for her assistance, especially to the needy.

“We are here to seek your motherly and spiritual blessings and look forward to collaboration between your Ministry and Lagos NUJ. I want to commend you for the palliatives you shared among Nigerians during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also aware of how Esther Ajayi Foundation has been impacting lives positively,” he said.

The visit also afforded the NUJ executive an opportunity to seek assistance towards the completion of the council’s secretariat being remodelled.

