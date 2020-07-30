Multiple award winning Entertainer, MC Makopolo born Mbam Uche Henry has clearly stated that he doesn’t have a special mentor or role models in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In an encounter with The Entertainer, the 32 year old Ebonyi State indigene said: “In this Nigerian entertainment industry, I don’t have idols or mentors. The hunger to showcase my creativity brought me this far. I learn from any and everybody. I am well known for my pranks video which has given me the title “King of pranks” because of my versatility and creativity. My style is unique, so I learn from anybody and everybody around me”

MC Makopolo also bemoaned the effect of COVID-19 on him as an entertainer.

Hear him, “I believe it pandemic has changed the world as we see it and soon when we beat the virus we will have to adapt to new changes. It has been an easy ride though, because of the lockdown and ban on public gatherings. We all as entertainers had to device other means of survival. That is why I would always advice the younger generations to be versatile and add consistency, self determination in all they do.”

For his creative talent, MC Makopolo has to his credits the following awards; Comedian of the year at the Crock City People Awards and the Benue Profile Awards. He has also won Best Youth Comedian at the Standup Comedians Award, and best comedian in Abuja 2011 to 2013 respectively. He also grabbed Best social media personality of the year and lots more.

MC Makopolo speaks eight different Nigerian languages and two international languages and fluently communicates with guest and fans in the best words they understand.