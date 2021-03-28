Its 7.00am in the morning and I am at Teju’s Hotel. I am definitely not having breakfast in his room I decided as the lady at the front desk of the Hotel put a call through to him. “Ma, he asked that you come up,” she said with a smile. I thought about it for a minute and decided to go to his room. After all he claimed to be a gentle man and I had my pepper spray in my handbag, I rationalized as I went to the elevator checking my bag to confirm it was really there. “Hey Tobs, thanks for honouring your word, I thought you were not going to come,” Teju said obviously surprised I made it.

Thank God he was decently dressed; I closed my eyes momentarily in relief. I will never make this kind of mistake, coming to a man’s Hotel room in the morning, decent or not, definitely not a good idea I sighed. “Everything ok?” Teju asked cautiously I guess he felt he had to be careful with me. “Oh nothing, are you ready? Shall we?” I asked with a smile. “Go where? I thought we were having breakfast here,” he said with a crooked smile.

Hmmn, said the cat to the mouse, how convenient, I muttered to myself, smiling cynically. Since breakfast was my treat, I insisted we go out. I took him to a Hangout near the Hotel he was staying and we had a sumptuous breakfast. This time I set myself out to be charming to make up for my brash behaviour. I hope I didn’t go overboard. Breakfast was fun but I didn’t have all day.

I was hosting our Girls’ Night and for a change I was looking forward to it. It had been a while I had hung out with my girlfriends. It was fun as always. Dinner included a delicious but light bite, a beverage program that includes craft cocktails and sparkling wine, a chic ambiance at a location close to the beach.

It was a new place in town; the atmosphere was cool, with high beamed ceilings and eclectic decor. The tables are close, but the wine crate stacks help to keep a little privacy. It is difficult to describe all the great flavours of everything we had. Sexy is the best way to describe the place, from the interior design to the people walking through the door and even the plates coming out of the kitchen.

Not to mention the VIP treatment at the Restaurant and a service that will help you make reservations wherever you want to go in the city of Lagos. We hung out till the wee hours of the next day, catching up on each other’s lives’. I told the girls all about Teju and what transpired on my short trip and in turn I got to hear that Bola’s married lover’s wife is pregnant! It’s no news that I don’t approve of Bola’s relationship. I don’t know what joy any girl derives from dating a married man; someone else’s husband! Jasmine and Zara had new men in their lives but then what’s new. They both loved to toy with men.

Apparently Christopher, Jasmine’s steady boyfriend for a while had been acting up. “I don’t have time for his shenanigans, I am determined to live life to the fullest and on my own terms,’ Jasmine said with a smile that didn’t quite sit well on her pretty face. Kaycee on the other hand, as usual tried inviting us all to a Church program.

Warien Rose Foundation had a Business Seminar for Women in Business tagged ‘Women in Business; Strategies for Success this COVID Era’. It was well attended and all COVID protocols were observed. There is a sense of fulfilment that comes with helping someone. There is always a lot to do and never enough funds. I had considered soliciting for funds through individuals I know but so many people have bastardized Charity Organisations and so a lot of people are weary giving even if it’s for a good cause.

Our Politicians are worse; they will never give to a good cause but will gladly dish out money for vanity, example…Awards night! How did you spend ‘Mother’s Day’? Happy Mother’s Day in arrears to Mothers and will be Mothers.