From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Yoruba socio-cultural activist, Sunday Adeyemo, otherwise called Sunday Igboho, has said he does not have any accredited Twitter or Facebook account.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan, he said he did not also commission anybody to handle the accounts on his behalf.

He spoke against the backdrop of several social media accounts that bear his name, popped up after the eviction notice, which he gave to killer herdsmen in the three local government areas in Ibarapa, Oyo State.

“I don’t have any Twitter account and I don’t write on Facebook. Whoever is behind the Twitter account is merely using my name for ulterior motives.

“I know nothing about that. If you have anything to do with Twitter just be very careful with those hiding under my name to spread falsehood. If someone is interacting with you on Facebook in my name, be careful not to fall victim,” he stated.