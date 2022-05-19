In some ways, many Nigerian celebrities have attained the position of role models, simply by the virtue of the regard they are accorded by their followers and the society.

Famous artistes, actors and comedians find themselves in the position to influence the behaviour of their fans, majority of who are youths. This is why some of these celebrities are sometimes appointed as youth ambassadors by the government, in the bid to make them use their huge impact change a course of direction among their age grade or promote something in particular.

Popular Edo-born standup comedian, Lawrence Osarenkhoe, who is popularly referred to as OfficialMCCasino or MC Casino has worn that big shoe from his university days, literally threw himself into that responsibility before he gained fame.

For the 20 years he has been in the industry, MC Casino or OfficialMCCasino

has been using the stage as his ‘pulpit’ to ‘preach’ against actions capable of destroying the society, regardless of who is offended.

“My activism and comedy style to address societal ills, people listen to us, get the message, but this our ‘dorime’ generation they are more interested in ‘yansh’ and sexuality.

“About being afraid of stepping on toes, I’ve been a comrade, I have a comrade background. The thing about life I’ve also come to realise is when you speak publicly, you hardly get harmed. People do not harm people that are outspoken, that are visible”, OfficialMCCasino disclosed recently.

Continuing, OfficialMCCasino said, “So I’m not scared of any form of harm actually. I just do my thing and I’d I want to criticize, I use my sense, I do it constructively, I don’t judge people with my comedy skits, even if I’m trying to pass a message. If I’m trying to discourage people from doing prostitution, I don’t judge them, I just look for a way to let them know there are other options”.

MC Casino or OfficialMCCasino, who is married and blessed with a daughter, revealed that he once produced a short film, in order to discourage cultism which is a social problem in the country.

“I’ve actually done a full-short movie before. The short movie is titled ‘Okwemose’. It was a movie that I did to discourage people from cult-related killings and also letting them know the dangerous effect and negative effect in the society. So I think we are doing a lot in that direction,” said OfficialMCCasino.