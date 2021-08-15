By Damilola Fatunmise

Her beauty, sexy figure, coupled with the way she interprets her roles make Jumoke Samuel standout among her contemporaries in the Nollywood.

Fondly called Queen Fazzima by friends and fans, Jumoke has her footprints in over 50 movies including Olutona, Simisola, Die in Silence, Mewa Mewa and Legal Wife, among others.

In this interview, she narrates how the journey started and how far she has gone in the industry. Enjoy it.

How did you come into acting?

I was born and bred in Kaduna State. Everything about my growing up and education was in Kaduna State. I started acting through a sister who used to act back then. That was like 12 years ago. But I can’t remember the title of the first movie I acted in now, because it’s been a long time that I started.

You have a sexy shape, but if I may ask, is it natural or artificial?

I will take that as a compliment. My shape is very natural! I took after my grandma. It’s my grandma that gave me the shape without paying a kobo (laughter).

With this your sexy shape, how do you handle your male fans?

Nothing special, it’s just catching vibe with the positive ones. But if I notice that you want to pass your boundaries, I will put you in your place.

But would you say your body attracts men to you?

Every woman’s body attracts men. But I don’t know what they see in me that attracts them. I won’t talk for them, you know. It could be my playful nature or my weirdness.

Is Fazzima in a relationship or single and ready to mingle?

At the moment, I’m in a relationship, but I’m sure ready to mingle until my wedding day. You know, the main thing is till the D-day. Even when the wedding day is fixed, everything is still in God’s hand.

What is the most seductive part of your body?

Haaaa… this question… chai! My head is paining me please. But seriously, I don’t know, na man fit talk am.

How best do you relax?

I hardly do. In fact, I don’t (relax) at all. I’m always catching up with stuffs.Person wey dey look for money no dey relax.I hate being broke so I work my a-ss out always to make ends meet.

Can you marry a man already married?

I can’t oh, my sister. I am a very jealous lover. I so much love attention.

Tell us what most people don’t know about you?

Nothing much, I am just a transparent human being. I am easy to study.

What else do you do aside acting?

Aside acting, I run three different businesses.

If you have the opportunity to change something about you, what will it be?

Maybe, I will like to be a black American. It’s the nationality for me.

How crazy can you go for your man?

I can be extremely crazy for the man that deserves it.

What project are you working on?

I am working on a lot of projects, so help me God. I have many pending projects and they shall be unveiled little by little.

What do you have to tell your fans out there?

I love them, and I am coming to them with plenty of exclusive jobs they have been expecting from me.