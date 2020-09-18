As a successful entrepreneur, rejections are expected as you continue to take steps on accomplishing your goals, however, for Melissa Jonah, AKA

Meehlesaah, the CEO of

Meli J Realtors Limited, she doesn’t allow rejections define her as unsuccessful.

“As an Entrepreneur, I don’t let rejection in my business define me. If a member of my team leaves, or a client changes their mind after assuring me of buying a property, I don’t let that define me as unsuccessful. In fact, I don’t take it as a sign of anything other that it wasn’t the right opportunity.

You’re only unsuccessful if you give up. Plenty of successful entrepreneurs had setbacks and experienced rejection. Rejection is a sign you’ve put yourself out there. You can’t succeed if you don’t take a few risks,” she told Sun News in a recent interview.

Born in Benin City, Edo State, but raised in Lagos, the Anambra State native, by dint of hard work and absolute focus propelled herself into prominence as a young self-made entrepreneur in the real estate sector.

Although the graduate of ESPAM-FORMATION University, Cotonou, The Republic of Benin, has a bachelor’s degree in International Relations, she had opted for a career in real estate and has so far been successful as a real estate agent.

Disclosing some of the big lessons she learned about being in business, Meehlesaah, attested: “Good things don’t come easy. If you want to have a good life with a successful career and emotional satisfaction you have to work hard. Luck can take you only so far and the rest is entirely up to you, the amount of effort you put in every day, and the ability to learn from your mistakes.”

She added: “Don’t think for a moment that someone else is going to fight your battles with the same vigour and devotion as you would.”

While she is inspired by a lot of successful global entrepreneurs, none impressed her more than the Chinese real estate billionaire, Xu Jiayin. “If I had 30 mins to spend with a global icon, I would pick Xu Jiayin because from the career perspective he inspires me to achieve more every day,” she stated.