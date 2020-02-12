Joe Effiong, Uyo

The senator representing Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) senatorial district, Dr Chris Ekpenyong has advocated a change of empowerment formula among the political class in order to actually reduce poverty among their constituents.

Speaking with our correspondent on phone, Ekpenyong lamented that the practice of calling people into the streets with ‘sekem’ to be empowered with tokens only when elections are near; it is faulty and should be changed.

The senator who said he had been empowering many in his constituents silently even before he became a senator, explained that empowering a few people at a time to engage in specific agricultural enterprises is better than pulling a large crowd with fanfare and sending them back with a pittance.

He also emphasised the need for the establishment of industries in the state to create employment and economic independence for the youths instead of only using and dumping them after each round of election.

“Look at how we are struggling now; look at what Udom is struggling to do. He’s struggling to build industries here and there. I am also struggling to make sure I use my connection to bring people out; and two industries are coming to the state. But I’m not making a noise

“ A few days ago, I empowered people with N100,000 each. I empowered 108 people. I told them I would have brought in dancers and drummers but I don’t believe in ‘Sekem.’

“I told them to go and learn how to do poultry farming or fish farming. I am a fish firmer. I did it in 2010 and 2011 only 11,500 fishes that bought survived out of 22,000 fingerlings that I bought. I sold it at the cost of N21.5 million. That was what I found in my account in Union Bank.

“That is what my auditor called to inform me; so I decided to do it again. But unfortunately, I have not had that species that can give me such growth. But I’m still finding out.

“If you go and stock 50 pullets at N12,000, N24,000 it will give you 100; and N48,000 will give you 200 and you use it.

“One of my cousins stocked 200 chickens during the Christmas season and I wanted to go and buy. But before I got there, it had been exhausted. He was selling each N8,000.

“It is better we encourage those poor women that usually come out to stand in the sun and shout ‘you’re a giver, you’re generous’ but before they get home, the little money you give them has finished and they are hungry again because money left in their hand is less than N500.

“If we teach them to fish, it is better than each day they will be blocking Barracks Road so they can collect something from the governor or the wife or they come to my house.

“I rather called them to teach how to fish. I gave them N100,000 each; one person per ward because I have 108 wards in my senatorial districts,” Senator Ekpenyong explained.