Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A 30-year-old man, Mohammed Bello Jemilu, who was reportedly shot by DSS attached to President Muhammed Buhari for breaching protocol in his attempt to have a handshake with the president, has denied any act of maltreatment by the security agencies.

Jemilu, a native of Birnin Kebbi and graduate of Management Science, Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto State, on Thursday, breached the protocol while trying to shake hands with the President who he regards as his idol and role model.

While addressing newsmen yesterday, the ardent fan of Buhari explained that nobody shot him or beat him. “What happened yesterday was a result of emotional outbursts emanating from the love that I have for Mr. President,” he said. “I was eager to meet him despite the security architecture around him. But I am sorry for the disturbances I caused. It was due to my love for Mr. President who is a man of integrity, honesty, and a righteous man.”

He explained that he was emotionally attached to President Buhari because of his track records as former head of state, PTF chairman and stressed that nobody has ever found him wanting when it comes to accountability. “From 2015 to date, nobody has questioned him about his ability to manage natural and human resources of this country, he has never squandered any kobo,” he said.

“These are the reasons, the values that make my heart to yearn for Mr. President. I can tell you, even if I had died yesterday (Thursday), I would be happy that I achieved my ambition which is to meet Mr. President one-on-one; eyeball-to-eyeball. And that was what happened.”

Jemilu who insists that none of the security agencies maltreated him, further noted that “the press misinterpreted what happened. I have read the contents. Please, I am alive, the DSS never tortured me.”