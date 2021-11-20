Not everyone can condone a cheating partner, but for beautiful Nollywood actress, Jennifer Obodo, it’s tit for tat if she catches her partner cheating.

Obodo, in a recent encounter with Saturday Sun, stated that she would gladly take revenge on her unfaithful partner before considering reconciliation.

“When you want to cheat on me, cheat far away, not to my face. No one has ever cheated on me before. However, if I will forgive him for cheating, then I’d have to cheat back so we can forgive each other. After all, the world doesn’t revolve around men only,” she said.

On what attracts her to a man on a first date, the movie star who is also into real estate, interior and exterior décor, said: “It’s his appearance, sense of reasoning, and how comfortable I instantly feel around him. However, I don’t mind sex on a first date. It all depends on the vibe and personality.”

Obodo also expressed her view on celebrities bringing their private matters to social media. She stated: “I don’t think it’s right bringing your personal matters to social media. What are you bringing your personal life to social media for? The same people that will applaud you today are the same people that will throw stones at you tomorrow. Social media only makes things worse, so people who do that should always think twice before taking the step. For me, I love my privacy and I’ll never indulge in such things.”

