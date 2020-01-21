Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Danny Young, born Ajibola Olumuyiwa Danladi, also a songwriter, music producer, record label owner, entrepreneur and brand ambassador has debunk the notion that artistes cannot make it without social media.

Danny Young who is from Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, made news recently for his copyright lawsuit against former Mavin First Lady, Tiwa Savage.

The singer said his first album which was released in 2009 sold over one million hard copies without the help of social media

Hear him: “I am one of the first few teenage artistes in Nigeria to gain prominence even before the social media era. I came into prominence in 2006 after releasing my first hit song “Welcome” featuring Lord of Ajasa after which I released my first debut album “The One” released under the platform of BigDeal Entertainment.

“The song became a banger, causing a massive impact in Africa, especially in Nigeria and South Africa thereby getting me on top of the Channel O music chat for several months, making it one of the first Nigerian Afropop music to be heavily rotated in that manner on such music channel which was one of the biggest TV platforms in Africa at that time.”

His first album didn’t only enjoy massive airplay on top channels like Channel O it also sold over a million in hard copy, or so the singer claims.

“That my first album sold over a million copies in hard copy and it was marketed by Obaino Music in Alaba, Lagos,” he added.

After the debut album, Danny Young continued to up the ante by producing more good songs which were raves of the moment at the time. Each of his songs and collaborations were top draw and enjoyed rave reviews.

He continued: “I continued to push further in the musical limelight which gave birth to my collaboration with Klever Jay in the hit song “Koni Koni Love,” one of the biggest Afropop evergreen songs to date. I have consistently fed my fans with genius hits upon hits, a fact proved through my strings of songs produced; like the “Oju Tiwon” in 2009 and one of the biggest songs off my second album “Cross Over” which was released off a collaborative project with Fliptyce Entertainment. Oju Tiwon is an evergreen song that a lot of Nigerian biggest artistes have sampled in different forms and still happening even after a decade of its release. In 2011, I featured on Star Quest reality TV show as a music producer, producing and grooming one of the contesting bands. In 2013, I teamed up with Olamide to record the “Omo Lepa” hit single. It became one of the most requested party songs on radio and TV and also one of the dopest collaborations at the time.”

Other hit songs by Danny Young include Kunle Ole, Coded and Big Alhaji featuring Slimcase. One of the latest is “Money Power Respect”, A mid-tempo classic, which video will drop in a matter of days. In 2010, he established his own record label known as Beatkilla Records in partnership with his brother, Ajibola Samuel Oluseyi A.K.A Keyman.

He is presently working on his third album which would be released in a few month’s time. Danny Young has worked with quite a few A-list artists and talented producers. Other songs he had earlier released like “Omo Lepa featuring Olamide, Kunle Ole, Oga Ade, Coded and Big Alhaji are also billed to be part of the album.

He has performed on the biggest stage and with the biggest brands in Nigeria and also had done a lot of sold-out events in Africa and Europe.

Danny Young is a prince from the royal family of Ogunoye, being a direct grandson to Oba Adekola Ogunoye II and nephew to Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin, Ogunoye III, the present King of Owo Kingdom.