Ighomuaye lucky, Benin

‎Outgoing vice-chancellor of Samuel Adegboyega University, Prof. Benard Eronmosele has said he has no iota of sympathy for lecturers undergoing punishment for ‘sex for marks’ in the nation’s institutions of higher learning.

He disclosed this at Ogwa, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State while fielding questions from journalists at his send forth ceremony.

He said those lecturers caught in the act should be prosecuted and shown the exit door to serve as a deterrent to others who are nursing the idea of indulging in it.

“Whoever committed such offence should be reprimanded, should be sentenced, he should be dismissed.

“Some of us are parents to some of those girls. I mean we have school children who are at that age and if you are doing that, what do you expect people to do to your own child?

“So, I don’t have sympathy for those that are being prosecuted,” he said.

On the issue of quacks among university lecturers, Prof. Eronmosele said although they are found everywhere, such is not prevalent in faith-based universities.

“There are quacks in federal universities too. There are quacks in states universities. Even in my university, I do not want to castigate my university which I went back to.

“There is somebody in my department I met, other colleagues of mine were complaining about him. So there are quacks everywhere but in faith-based universities, you do not see quacks there.

“So in real faith-based universities and not private individuals or private consortium, private faith-based universities, there are none,” he stressed.

Also speaking, the current vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Babatunde Idowu while commending his predecessor for his numerous contributions to the growth of the institution, said there is need to appreciate those who have done well in society.

He said in doing so, the university decided to honour the outgoing vice-chancellor who served the institution for seven years with an unblemished record.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion, Dr. Bisi Ogunjobi, said, Prof. Eronmosele contributed immensely to the successes recorded thus far in the school, adding that the institution will miss his style of leadership and that the university will always count on his support whenever the need arises.