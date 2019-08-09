Joseph Osom

Boniface Inyang aka Bonny Baba is a gospel musician who started singing in the church choir.

The Akwa Ibom-born artiste, in this interview, talks about his career, challenges, new album and many other issues.

How did you come into music?

My parents are devout Christians and I always accompanied them to church. From there, I showed interest in joining the church choir because I have always been a music person. So, it all started from the church choir.

What type of music do you play?

I love different kinds of music, but professionally, I am into gospel. My experience and situation in life inspired the type of music I play, and so there is always a message of encouragement in my music for those who might be passing through some ugly situations. My message to them is not to give up; they should keep trusting and hoping that God is the solution to all their problems. There is always a message in my music that inspires my fans to give their lives to Jesus Christ.

How many singles do you have so far?

I have done three singles namely ‘I’m For Wonders’, ‘Amen’ and ‘Ibagha si Iba Nte Abasi’ (No one like God).

Who are your role models in the gospel music industry?

I have quite a number of them but Joe Praize and Nathaniel Bassey stand out, because if you listen to their songs, your spirit will be lifted. And there are always messages in their songs that inspire hope in the listeners. Personally, I do not go for the voice or lyrics alone; the message in the songs is what matters most to me. I love Joe Praize and Nathaniel Bassey; they are good singers.

How supportive are your parents to your music career?

My parents have been very supportive, most especially, my mum. Though late now, she was my backbone. My mum gave me financial and moral support. She encouraged me. She gave her all just to make sure I succeed. May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace.

Why did you choose gospel over secular music?

Like I said earlier, I started singing from the church as a chorister; my coming into the music industry was not money-driven, it’s as a result of passion and zeal to spread the gospel through music. That’s what made me to settle for gospel instead of secular music.

Do you have any plan of going into secular music if for instance fame and fortune elude you as a gospel musician?

No, no, not at all. Like I said earlier, I don’t sing for riches or fame. But, if fame and fortune come my way, it’s fine and all glory is to God. Otherwise, I’ll stay with gospel because I derive joy from singing to the glory of God. One thing I know is that no one serves God in vain; blessings will surely come.

What have been your challenges as a gospel singer?

My major challenge is finance. At times, producers do frustrate artistes during production, using delay tactics. What one would have finished in a day may take weeks, and that costs money.

What inspires you?

God is the source of my inspiration. He gives me what to sing about and the gospel to preach.

Do you have plans to collaborate with other gospel music stars?

Yes, if I have the opportunity, I would like to collaborate with Nathaniel Bassey and Frank Edward. Doing songs with them would be a dream come through.

When should your fans expect your album?

I am glad to announce to my fans that I launched my first album on July 7. It’s super amazing.

Who are your target audience?

My audience cuts across board, Christians and non-Christians alike, because of the messages in my songs. I sing to lift up the downcast, encourage the discouraged, and give hope to the hopeless. So, my songs are for everyone.

What are your future plans?

I have fantastic plans for my career. I plan to have my own label and an annual concert where other popular gospel artistes in and outside the country would perform. I see myself as a global gospel singer, God helping me.

Where have you performed before?

I have been everywhere. I performed in and outside Lagos many times. In Lagos for instance, I performed at Eko Hotels, National Stadium, Sheraton Hotel, and some mega churches among others. I also have a dream of performing in some African and European countries.

If you were not a gospel musician, what would you be doing?

I will be a fashion designer. I love fashion so much. I would also love to be an engineer.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I have so many programmes lined up, including the concert I talked about. I want to release about five albums in five years or even before then. I also want to be popular, one of the most sought-after gospel acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards and Tim Godfrey etc.

Who is your international gospel music idol?

I love Don Moen; he is my role model.