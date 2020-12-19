For actress Sharon Okpamen, there is no need for her to go under the knife because she is naturally endowed.

“Everybody has a choice, but I don’t subscribe to cosmetic surgery. I like what God has endowed me with. I’m naturally endowed,” she gushed to Inside Nollywood.

Emphasizing on the importance of decorum by actresses, Okpamen advises her colleagues to stop sleeping around. “To be decent makes you an icon. An actress or any female celebrity should learn to close her legs because men will come in different forms.”

Speaking on her choice of men for marriage, the Edo State-born thespian says she would go for an intelligent man who is also a fan of her craft. “l prefer a man who will support me in my career. He has to have an intelligent mind also,” she quips, adding. “As an actress, I only do what I am asked to do, I don’t own or control the script. However, I have messages that I want to pass to the society and they can only be achieved as a producer. So, I needed to have a privilege to pass my message across.”