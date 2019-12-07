Unlike the average man who would do anything to have a beautiful wife, 48-year-old Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Olushola Michaels, has a different perspective.

According to the thespian, he is never going to get married, “I am not married and I don’t intend to. Truth be told, I am scared of marriage and I don’t think I will ever get married. Though I wanted to have kids when I was younger but not anymore; it is too late because I am a workaholic. I wouldn’t want a situation whereby I would want to sleep and then a baby starts crying.

“I am also a jealous man. If I marry an actress and I see her kissing another actor on set, I will never tolerate such. If I marry a beautiful woman, I might never concentrate on my work because I will be on the look-out for her to protect her,” he added.

Michaels, who also runs a travelling agency lamented how his multi-million-naira investment on a movie project went down the drain. He revealed: “I am focusing on movie production because I am looking into changing the narrative. As long as the storyline is good, why do you have to bring your clique into my production? As we speak, I have invested almost N100 million and I have not got a penny back, not even a thousand naira. It is annoying. The first movie I ever made entitled, Igbekele was shot for N2.1million and it was challenging before a marketer bought it for N600,000. In fact, the marketer was even telling me that he was just doing me a favour in order to encourage me,” he lamented.