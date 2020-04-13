Nigeria’s legend, Abdul Sule has expressed concerns that Manchester United may not be keen to sign countryman, Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal, fearing that the 30-year-old could slip down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Despite being written off by many, following his surprise loan switch to United in January, Ighalo had impressed with four goals in eight outings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

But Sule, who enjoyed spells at clubs across Europe and the Middle East warned that United may not look to sign Ighalo on a permanent deal, with Marcus Rashford returning from injury.

“I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United,” he told Goal.

“I don’t think Man United is keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to hand him a regular place.”