Sylvia Ukaatu, a Nollywood actress and producer who has featured in several films, has one major thing lacking in her life: a man to call her own.

Lamenting the poor economic situation of the country, the single mum of one told Saturday Sun that she is ready for high bid ‘hookups’.

Hear her: “This year has been a blessing despite the ups and downs in our country. It has made me delve into other businesses to survive; business like clothing and real estate. It has affected all, nobody is an exception. Is it hunger that I should talk about or inflation of goods and human services or should I talk about the decrease in film production because nobody wants to produce and have it not viewed due to high cost of data? In fact, these days, young ladies are looking for all means to survive by agreeing to sex for money and all. They are into hookups as it is now called. Even if they have business idea, where is the capital to start it? That’s why I don’t judge anyone because if I see any high bid hookup, I go do oh (laughs).”

The script Interpreter, who’s currently in a movie location in Agbor, Delta State, further stated that she might not get married, but she would rather have one more kid and raise them alone.

“I am so single right now. You can link me to your brother, let me give him a trial. Coping with life as a single mum hasn’t been easy for me, but I’m doing just fine. Due to the rate at which celebrity marriages pack up these days, I’d rather have another baby in addition to my daughter and then close chapter for husband wahala. If I need a man, I know how to go about it. I don’t have dildo. I do men not toys; the feelings are different,” she said.