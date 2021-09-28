From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo, has denied that he had indicated interest to contest for the Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District seat in 2023.

Former deputy governor of the state, Senator Chris Ekpenyong, who defeated the former governor and now minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2019 general election, is the current occupant of the seat. Local tabloids in state are awashed with stories that Ekpo has declared his ambition to take over from Ekpenyong.

The deputy governor, through his media aide, Ekikere Umoh, said the reports were “not only false but represent a poor attempt by some political jobbers and outright miscreants to pitch His Excellency against some perceived political interests with the mischievous intent to please their paymasters while making financial capital out of the misadventure.” The statement emphasised that Mr. Ekpo “has neither indicated nor entertained the very thought of running for the Senate in 2023. Nor, has he given any thought to the idea of another political office at the end of his tenure. It is on record that at a recent political event at Etim Ekpo Local Government Area, he had openly endorsed the aspiration of Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem to represent Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District in the National Assembly.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.