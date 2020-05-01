Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has said the resolve not to be King over the dead was the driving force pushing him to support the war against COVID-19 in Nigeria, especially in Yoruba land.

The monarch said he was determined to fight the pandemic to a stand still, assuring that COVID 19 would soon become a thing of the past in the country. Oba Ogunwusi who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, said he was determined not to rule over the dead.

He stated this when he donated motorised modular fumigators and drone to the Ondo State government to help fight COVID-19. The traditional ruler said the drone was meant to fumigate areas not accessible by vehicles, adding that the state government would only use the drone for a period before returning it.

According to him, the machines were fabricated locally by an Osun State indigene, Mr Victor Badejo.

“Nigerians should look at how citizenry could explore all available resources for the development of the nation after the pandemic is conquered.

“The mixtures used for fumigation were put together by Obafemi Awolowo University’s Prof. Olapeju Esima, a World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant.

“I appeal to Nigerians to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures being handed down by government to prevent the spread of the dreadful virus,” he added.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who appreciated the monarch for the donation, said the state would shut down the famous Shasha market in Akure for not adhering to laid down procedures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Akeredolu, who described the Ooni as a great blessing to the nation, said he visited the market and prayed that COVID-19 does not break out there.

He expressed interest in acquiring more of the locally modular fumigators from the manufacturer.