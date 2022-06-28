By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke for the second time in two years has announced the end of her 9-yr-old marriage to seasoned movie director, Austin Faani.

The mother of four made this known through her verified Instagram page, where she further revealed that she has been living lie.

She further stated that her estranged husband should be held responsible if she suddenly goes incommunicado.

“LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”. I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years.True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”. For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents. If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers,” she wrote.

Recall that in October 2020, Ms Eke took to social media to share a video announcing the end of her marriage to Mr. Faani.

However, a few days later, she shared another video from a hospital bed disclosing that she had been diagnosed with “Bipolar disorder”, while debunking allegations that her marriage ended due to domestic violence.

She later released a video stating that she was still with her husband and that she would not leave her marriage .