Young and pretty Nollywood actress, Angelina Eko Idoko is scared stiff of marriage. Reason: she doesn’t want to experience the hell her mother went through in the hands of her dad.

The Igede, Benue State-born role interpreter and Computer Science graduate reveals that her parents’ marriage was full of storm and turbulence. “I have always been scared of marriage even before I became part of the entertainment industry, because my parents didn’t exactly have the best one. My father was violent and they were always shouting on top of their voices. I grew up wanting to be a single mum. Somehow, I thought all men are the same; I still feel that way,” she said.

Idoko continued: “Some people think that I must have been through a lot of heartbreaks, but not at all. I don’t allow men into my life. I’ve had only two relationships and I am currently single. I am tough. I don’t want to go through what my mum went through in the hands of a man.”

Prodded to know her expectations from a man looking for a serious relationship with her, Idoko responded: “I want someone that doesn’t shout when he’s angry. I want someone that is patient, understanding, outgoing, social, funny, intellectual, caring, modern and supportive. I am very good in bed and I have fine body. Have you heard of Benue girls? We have similar attributes with Calabar girls. We do well in bed.”