Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Professor of Economics, David Irefin, has expressed doubt over the possibility of a cure for COVID-19 within and outside the country.

In this interview with Sunday Sun, Irefin, an Archbishop of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in charge of the Directorate of Evangelism worldwide, submitted that the answer to COVID-19 healing can only be spiritual.

Amongst other issues, Irefin spoke about the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, saying that it is only its founder, Olumba Olumba Obu who knows how to worship God.

There have been many versions to the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. In Nigeria, some have said it is because of man’s sins, while others said it was as a result of failure of leaders. What is your view about COVID-19?

Both schools of thought are correct. The rulers and the followers in Nigeria are neck deep in sin. All segregate, discriminate, lie, hate, cheat and corrupt. Remember, God knows only those who obey Him. The implication is that all Nigerians are wanted by God and God departs from them. That is the reason their prayers and worship are not effective. This paves way for the Coronavirus pandemic from the evil one to visit Nigeria.

Scientists all over the world are in search of an acceptable vaccine for the virus. Do you think they can find it?

I doubt it because there is no truth. The love of money cannot allow them worship God who is the author of knowledge and wisdom.

What is the position of Olumba Olumba Obu on the pandemic?

Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has already overcome the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, he ordered the archangels, angels and spirits to commence the healing of the earth. Very soon, all the precautionary measures will be a thing of the past.

Do you think Olumba Olumba has solution to the ravaging pandemic?

Olumba Olumba Obu is the only solution to all human problems, including the Coronavirus.

The outbreak of sicknesses and diseases all over the world come with scientific approach. Will science provide answers to the world’s problems?

Science has failed the human family. The ongoing Coronavirus has shown that science cannot guarantee the needed peace and security with minimum freedom.

Why do you want the world to listen to Olumba?

If Olumba Olumba Obu has not come, the world would have been destroyed by now. The world is full of evil. All the rulers and different religious leaders and their followers do not know God. For instance, they all indulge in lies, fornication, oppression, division, discrimination, wars, accumulate and manufacture weapons that destroy life. Sin has taken over the world of man and all are heading for hell fire. However, Olumba is the game changer. He has come to reveal God and how to worship Him. He reveals God as love, humility, patience, forgiveness, tolerance and oneness. Those who know God will never lie, cheat, discriminate, hate, fight and quarrel because these vices are associated with lucifer the devil. Olumba is warning the inhabitants of this world to refrain completely from sin if they desire salvation. According to him, no government or religion is doing the will of God. All governments and religions are drunk in hatred, discrimination, segregation, fornication, wickedness and self-righteousness. This is judgment time and all those who refuse to hearken to Olumba will surely face the wrath of God. Olumba is directing all to abandon sin and follow after God by love for one another. God has enough resources to cater for all, irrespective of the world population. Love does not hate, cheat, lie, discriminate, segregate, fight and oppress. Rather, love covers multitude of sin and take everybody as oneself.

Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, what else is the message of Olumba Olumba Obu to the world?

Olumba Olumba Obu has a mission in this last advent. His mission is three fold: To change man from sinfulness to a standard expected of him by God; to unite the human family where there is no colour of your skin, sex, age, class and religion, and to establish the kingdom of God on earth where righteousness and peace dwell. Leader Olumba Olumba Obu says the scripture is fulfilled in our time. This is that time that there should be one sheepfold under one shepherd, our Lord Jesus the Christ. Olumba, therefore, directs all church leaders and religious leaders (Islam, Budhism, Judaism, etc) to urgently come and register with the Christ Universal Spiritual Council of Churches in the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star. That failure to obey this injunction will lead to them being held accountable for the sheep they are misleading; give account of the money made through false miracles performed in the name of Jesus Christ, and that they will not be recognized in the council of heaven. That the failure of the rulers of countries and nations to key into ‘love’ as the only instrument of governance paved the way for the evil one to visit the earth with Coronavirus ravaging the earth. Olumba warns all the presidents, prime ministers, kings, queens and traditional rulers to do away with hatred, lies, oppression, discrimination, wickedness and manufacturing weapons of mass destruction as these actions will never guarantee them desired peace, security and stability. Unknown to the world rulers, our Lord Jesus Christ died and paid the price for all the inhabitants of this world, irrespective of faith, colour of skin, sex and social status. This selfless sacrifice by Christ has put an end to hatred, fornication, discrimination, segregation, wars, fighting, religious bigotry, and covetousness. Olumba strongly directs that they rule in love, humility and patience before they can escape the wrath of God which is around the corner.

How did you come to the Brotherhood?

I had physical contact with Leader Olumba Olumba Obu in 1988, who had mercy on me and showed me the way. Before then, I thought I was practicing real Christianity, worshipping God, but my contact with leader Olumba showed me I was not doing the right thing and for your information, nobody joins brotherhood, it is a universal thing. Brotherhood means all things created by God and our Lord Jesus Christ as the head.

What actually led you to Olumba Olumba? Was it a personal problem?

Oh no! My first spiritual contact was in 1982 in the United States of America. I was in a dream where I saw what is now a brotherhood altar in Moscow, Russia. I found myself holding a bell which I rang going through the streets of Moscow, in the dream land. After that, I came in contact with an Afro-American who told me that the father is in Nigeria. But then, it did not make sense to me. However, when I came back to Nigeria because of what I was hearing, a lot of blasphemy of Olumba and his followers that he was drinking human blood and all sort of things, I was not attracted. All along, I have been a member of the Celestial Church of Christ and I strongly believed then that the Celestial Church of Christ was the ark of Noah, for instance, the melting point of all religions. This was the view I held until a friend of mine that I took to the Celestial Church of Christ secretly got baptized into Brotherhood of the Cross and Star and went to Calabar because he was denied visa even though he had a green card. There he met with the Father Leader Olumba Olumba Obu who pronounced that he has given him visa. And the following day, it materialized at the American Embassy.

So, it was this friend who actually told me he had a dream where the two of us where in the midst of people wearing white, being prayed for and that I should invite Brotherhood of the Cross and Star members to my house for a feast, which I objected. However, that same night, I had a dream in which I was told to invite them. The following morning, I informed him to see if it will be possible to have them in my house the following day for a feast. And we went to Prof Chikwem’s house (one of the organizers of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star activities in University of Maiduguri) to discuss the feast with him. So, the following day, I invited them to my house, but my intention was actually to preach to them and convert them to my church because we had a soul winning programme that time and I was fasting that day, Thursday, unknown to me that the doctrine of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star mandates every baptized member to fast every Thursday. So, they came, prayed and did house blessing. At the end, they presented me with many tracts. However, I had no intention of reading those tracts, so I kept them aside in the sitting room. Later that night, I had a dream where the Father Olumba Olumba Obu appeared to me wearing red garment and enquired whether I saw his children in my house this evening. He enquired from me if they gave me any tract. He instructed me to go and pick a tract called ‘My Mission’ because then, I was disconnected. Upon waking, I went straight to the sitting room to check and pick out the one I was directed to read. I read it that night. That tract really exposed my emptiness about worshipping God. I felt bad that I have wasted my time for so long. The following morning at 5:00a.m, I went straight to the bethel to attend a child blessing and requested for baptism. I was re-baptized.

And you are currently an archbishop?

It pleases the Father to make me one because I am not qualified. I am an archbishop in charge of the Directorate of Evangelism worldwide.

So, what differentiates the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star and other Christian denominations?

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star and other Christian denominations are not the same. Brotherhood is not a church; it is the kingdom of God on earth. You know when the disciples went to our Lord Jesus and asked to teach them how to pray, he said our father who art in heaven, hallow be thy name, thy kingdom come. That Kingdom is the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star which foundation was laid by our Lord Jesus Christ as recorded in Matthew 6:9-11. The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star is led by God Himself and it is the center of re-information. In the Christendom, they make so much noise and they don’t practice the word of God, they don’t love one another and they are so divided. They could be likened to be like the Pharisees and Sadducees of those days in the first advent of our Lord Jesus Christ. They don’t do what they preach. They discriminate; they think they are better than other people. However, in the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, irrespective of their religion, we see all of them as children of God. In fact, children of the same father.

In the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, we do exactly what we preach. That is why Leader Olumba Olumba Obu stands out as the only supernatural teacher. He puts to practice, all what he preaches and directs his followers to do the same. That is why whatever they say about him, he does not care. He forgives and takes you back as his child.

But do you people worship God Almighty or Olumba?

Leader Olumba Olumba has come to teach us the word of God and how to worship Him. Before his coming, nobody knew how to worship God in the whole world. Let me give you two examples: In 1821, Prof Joseph Smith had an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ in New York, United States, where Christ told him that no church knows how to worship God. Also, in the early 80s, there was one Prophet Johnson in Lagos who saw that all the churches were just like signboard and none was actually worshipping God in the proper way and I myself, I had a similar dream in early 1988. So, all these churches are only worshipping angels and not God and if you tell them now, they will grow annoyed and begin to argue and that is why you see the doctrinal differences amongst them. Leader Olumba Olumba is the one who has come to teach us the doctrine of Christ and how to worship God. He knocks his head on the ground and teaches us to follow same. What he does is what he tells us to do. He has come to lead us to God.

So, it is only Olumba Olumba who knows how to worship God?

Yes.